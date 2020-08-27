1/
Patrick "Pat" Ahrens
Patrick "Pat" Ahrens, 52, of Morton, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, August 21, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Morton City Park in Morton.
Family asks you bring your lawn chairs for comfort. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, August 28 at the Morton City Park, burial to follow at the Morton City Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Blessed be his memory.

Published in Redwood Falls Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
