Alta Lieze Smith Norfleet Ross
GREENVILLE - Alta Lieze Smith Norfleet Ross, 90, died Friday, December 13, 2019.
Alta was born November 8, 1929 in Walterboro, SC to the late Matthew Marshall and Elise B. Smith and she grew up in Beaufort, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents: husband, Rupert E Norfleet: brother, Marshall Smith, sister Catherine Smith, Grandson Mark Brooks and daughter in law Alberta Norfleet.
Alta is survived by three children, Todd Norfleet and wife Pat, Marsha Norfleet Hoffner and husband Amzie Hoffner and Hank Norfleet: a step-daughter, Sister Ann Victoria Smith: a sister, Adelaide S Fletcher of Beaufort, SC: four grandchildren, John P. Brooks and wife Nora, Rebecca N Dezern and husband Sam, Hank Norfleet Jr. and Timothy Norfleet and wife Jackie: three great grandchildren, Kristin D. Joyner and husband Colby, Jason Dezern and Titus Dezern and one great grandchild, Joseph Joyner.
She loved working in her yard, cooking, entertaining and fishing. She was employed with Tricounty Telephone for many years. In 2014 she was diagnosed with Alzheimers and she resided at Spring Arbor until her death.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.at Bethany United Methodist Church, Winsteadville. The family will receive friends from 10-11, prior to the services at the church.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the caregivers at Spring Arbor in Greenville and Hospice Aseracare .
