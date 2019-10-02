Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Ramsay Werdal. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pinewood Memorial Park Visitation Following Services Pinewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Ramsay Werdal



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Audrey Ramsay Werdal, 90, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.



A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park with



Rev. Amanda Hines officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.



Mrs. Werdal was born August 24, 1929 in Yonkers, NY to the late James and Agnes Miller Ramsay. She attended Roosevelt High School in Yonkers, NY, graduating in 1947. In May of 1950 she married her husband, Ted, and in 1958 relocated to Thornwood, NY where she was an active member of The Thornwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In November of 1969 the family relocated to Greenville, NC with the Burroughs-Wellcome Pharmaceutical Company.



In Greenville she enjoyed the company of others in their weekly get together at each other's homes. Audrey was also active serving as Newsletter Editor for the Pitt Golden K Kiwanis Club where she was made an honorary member. Audrey was a great mom and grandmother who will always be remembered for her love of others.



In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by her son, James Albert Werdal; and sister, Dorothy Schofield.



She is survived by her: husband of 69 years, Ted; son, David Werdal and wife, Wanda; daughter, Barbara W. Tomlinson and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Wendy Werdal; John Werdal; Megan Tomlinson; Kevin Tomlinson and wife, Jessica; and James Michael Werdal; great-grandchildren, Alice Werdal; Lyric Werdal; Lily Tomlinson; and sister, Nancy Gleeson.



The family would like to extend their gratitude for the support they received over the last several months, especially to Audrey's caregivers from Bayada, Sherica and Bertha, and also Community Hospice's Natasha.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

