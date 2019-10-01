Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard David Lilley Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Pactolus Baptist Church Greenville , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Pactolus Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard David Lilley, Jr.



RICHMOND, VA - Dr. Leonard David Lilley, Jr., 86, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia following complications from a stroke.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 AM at Pactolus Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park at 2:30 PM.



Leonard was born May 16, 1933 in Tarboro, NC. He graduated from Tarboro High School, then served in the Army during the



Leonard was an avid outdoorsman and excelled at hunting, fishing, gardening, and tree farming. Wildlife watching on his Pactolus farm was one of his favorite pastimes. He had lived in the Pactolus area for 35 years and treasured all his neighbors, his church, and his community family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and a fun "Papa". Family was his highest calling, including his parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The love he gave out was returned tenfold. He was kind and generous and never met a stranger. Leonard's sense of humor and ability to tell a story made everyone an immediate friend. Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Millicent (Millie) Alderman, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.



Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Elma Lilley; sisters, Lillian Bryant and Clara Wood; and brother, William Lilley.



He is survived by his: wife of 65 years, Millicent Will-O-Dean Alderman Lilley; daughter, Myla Lilley Stephenson and husband, Billy, of Beaverdam, VA; son, David Arnold Lilley and wife, Cassie, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Bradley Stephenson and wife, Jennifer, of Doswell, Va, Caleb Stephenson of Durham and Paul Stephenson of New York, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pactolus Baptist Church, 5980 US Highway 264 East, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

