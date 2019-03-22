Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Faye Sugg. View Sign

GREENVILLE - On March 20, 2019, Our Heavenly Father called Susie Faye Sugg to her heavenly home, after a period of illness.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Billy Crabtree. Burial will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Park.



Susie, a native of Pitt County, was employed with Edgecombe Manufacturing and later, with the Pitt County Tax Office before retiring. Susie's passion was people and her pets. Nothing was more dear to her than her dog "Scoot" and other pet dogs she had over time.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Junior and Martha Peaden Sugg; brother, James Marvin Sugg; and sister-in-law, Billie Faye Sugg.



She is survived by 2 brothers, Jimmy Sugg and wife, Addie and Larry Sugg, all of Tarboro; cousin and caregiver, Jeff Stepps; and many loving nieces and nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



