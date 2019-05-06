William "Bill" Taylor, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. William "Bill" Taylor, Jr., 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Bill was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He served in World War II on the Destroyer US Upshur as a First Class Gunners Mate. After his military service, he was employed in the manufacturing of lift trucks as a production planner.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Kathleen Marie Taylor; daughter, Lisa McLawhorn; and his brother, Joseph Taylor.
He is survived by his daughters, Marlene Taylor, Nancy McCance, and Andrea Vords; son, William Taylor, III; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Viola Springer.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 PM on Tuesday, prior to the funeral service, at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
