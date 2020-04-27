Home

Mary L. Milanese

Mary L. Milanese Obituary
Milanese, Mary L.
Mary L. Milanese, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital from complications of the Covid-19 virus.
Mary was born on September 12, 1951 in Meriden, CT, daughter of the late Mirel V. and Pearl S. Girard.
Mary was a graduate of Orville Platt High School, class of 1970.
Mary spent the majority of her adult life in Harwinton, CT where she was a loving wife and mother to her husband Terry and her 3 children Angela, Terry Jr. and Matthew.
She was predeceased by a brother, Jack Girard. Mary leaves her husband Terry and his wife Judy, her daughter Angela and 3 granddaughters, Jadelyn and her husband Terian of North Carolina, Brooke and Meghan of Versailles, Kentucky, two sons, Terry Jr. and Matthew Milanese of Bozeman, MT.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Charlotte Hungerford hospital who took such good care of Mary. Their compassion for Mary and our family was beyond expectations.
There will be no calling hours, burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden at the convenience of the family.
Published in Register Citizen on Apr. 28, 2020
