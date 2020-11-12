Charles Runde
09/15/1945 - 11/07/2020
Charles L. Runde passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on 11/07/20. He was a resident of Springfield, OR for 17 years, southern California for 12 years and 5 years in Utah.
Charles L. Runde was born September 15,1945 to Louis and Iola Runde in Elmhurst, Illinois and grew up in Shullsburg, Wisconsin. After high school graduation he attended Loras College in Iowa and was drafted into the Army 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War where he served two years. He was a decorated Purple Heart recipient and proud Veteran. He was accomplished in track and field sports and basketball. While in high school he met and later married Jane Knox. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on 11/25/19.
His life work was accounting and managed credit unions in Iowa and Wisconsin. He was most proud of his three children, Amy Zimmerman, Redmond, WA, Nick and Vivi, Chula Vista, CA and Jesse Runde, Huntington Beach, CA. He also loved his four grand children Spencer, Whitney, Maddie and Kenny. He survived by brothers Peter and Mary Runde of Fondu Lac, WI, Bruce and Lucy Runde of Des Moines, IA and sisters Jane and Barney Morgan of Dubuque, IA and Julie Dax and Bruce Mann of Albuquerque, NM. Charles was preceded in deaths by his parents, his brother John (Teri Runde, Janesville, WI) and three nephews Mike, Randy and Jason.
Charles was quick-witted, humorous, very artistically inclined and gifted with words. His speeches at family celebrations are memorable and touching, usually composed on the spot. He was an avid reader and history buff, often regaling his family with what he learned and impressing them with his immense knowledge.
The family plans to celebrate his life after Pandemic COVID-19 subsides. Burial will be at VA Memorial cemetery in Portland.
The family would like to thank the VA Healthcare Staff, Signature Hospice Staff and Dr. Nordsieck for their care of Charles in the last few years of his life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy