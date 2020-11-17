David D'Avanzo
04/04/1955 - 11/09/2020
Early Monday morning, November 9th, 2020 David D'Avanzo--loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, fixer of all things broken, keeper of jokes, singer of Elvis, paper napkin artist, and favorite neighbor with all the right tools--passed away at the age of 65. Over the last five years, Dave fought multiple health diagnoses with grace, humor, strength, and determination. Dave was born on April 4th, 1955 to Pearl (Greeson) and Louis D'Avanzo in Staten Island, New York. As the family of an Army Lt. Colonel, the D'Avanzos lived in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, and even survived a short stint in the Dominican Republic during the overthrow of the Trujillo Regime in the 1960s. It was the army life that brought the D'Avanzos to Hermiston, Oregon when Dave was a senior in high school. There, he met Susan, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. Together, they attended college and graduated with teaching degrees from Eastern Oregon University. They married in the summer of 1978. He taught physical education for McNary Elementary School until just before the birth of their first child in 1980, when he made the move that launched a nearly 40 year career in the Rural Electric Cooperative and Energy business. He served members at Umatilla Electric in Hermiston, Oregon, Claverack Rural Electric in Wysox, Pennsylvania, Midstate Electric in LaPine, Oregon, and most recently at Lane Electric in Eugene, Oregon until his retirement in 2018. Dave's priorities always centered around loving and serving others. He lived for spending time with his family, checking in with friends near and far, and lending a hand or word of encouragement to anyone in need. He knew no stranger. He was a gifted and creative thinker who was always dreaming about the next great project to make reality. He found peace in sunrises, woodworking, Elvis music, and spending time outdoors. In recent years, even as his health declined, he personified grit, turning the third bay of his garage into a beautiful workshop and refuge, complete with handmade cabinetry and tools for all occasions.
Dave was preceded in death by both of his parents, Pearl (D'Avanzo-Lobb) and Louis D'Avanzo and his parent-in-laws, Jack and Billie Chapman and Don Loomis.
He is survived by his soulmate and wife, Susan, and their two children, daughter Keslie and son-in-law James Down, and son Luke and his fiancee Julie and future granddaughter, Ellison. He also leaves behind his sisters, Donna Trovalli and Debbie (Russ) Wald, sibling-in-laws, Bill (Susan) Loomis, Greg (Debi) Loomis, Kevin (Alice) Loomis, and Jill (Andy) Craw whom he loved as his own, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly. Though he will be greatly missed by all who knew him, there is comfort in knowing that he is now with Jesus, free from pain, and celebrating his retirement from sickness in Heaven with those who've gone before him.
Dave was laid to rest at a private family service in Hermiston, Oregon. As we navigate our grief in the time of Covid, we plan to celebrate Dave's life in a virtual service streamed on Saturday, November 28th. If you're able to join us live, wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and log on at 2:00 PM. or anytime thereafter at: https://www.youtube.com/c/HarvestCommunityChurchEugene
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Wounded Warriors
, or a charity of your choice
that reminds you of Dave.
