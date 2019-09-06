|
Dorothy Choppy
11/13/1922 - 8/11/2019
Dorothy Cecelia (Clark) Choppy, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 after 96 fulfilling years. She will be remembered for her intelligence, curiosity, faith, love, determination, and compassion.
Dot was born to Leo and Blanche Clark on November 13, 1922, the 5th of 8 children. She was raised in Millinocket Maine, a small town at the foot of Mt. Katahdin.
After graduating from Farmington College, she began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse in Maine. Dot and her good friend Lorraine then ventured to New Jersey, where they taught elementary school. They once stood in line all day long in order to see Frank Sinatra perform.
Dot met her future husband, Mike Choppy, at a dance in New Jersey and married him on September 15,1948. They maintained an amazingly positive, fun, respectful and loving marriage until Mike's death in 2002. Together they raised three children in a nurturing environment with annual trips to Maine and occasional practical jokes initiated by Mike. Dot gets credit for being a very good sport.
During the 1960's, Dot became a pioneer in Special Education, with a mission to educate ALL children to the best of their abilities. A few of her students kept in touch until her passing, a testament to her professional dedication and impact.
Dot and Mike retired to Eugene, Oregon in 1985 allowing them to be closer to their grandchildren and to form many new friendships within their community and church. Dot volunteered to help the elderly and families experiencing food and shelter insecurity. She especially enjoyed her participation in Project Care and in Church Women United.
Dot had many talents and interests including, singing, reading, insightful observation, tactful counsel, and trouncing her offspring at Cribbage, to name a few. Most notable was her special ability to engage people…and life… with interest and empathy, that will continue to be an inspiration to all of the family, friends and students whose lives she touched.
Dot is survived by: her children, John, Susan, and Christine, her granddaughters, Alexis, Katherine and Sorrel, her sister, Margaret, and her nieces and nephews, Frank, Stephen, Margaret Anne, Michele, Dyane, Cyndi, Peter, Maggie, Don and Lisa.
Many thanks to all the family, friends and caregivers who helped Dot to stay in her own home until age 96, and then in care at Waterford Grand until her peaceful passing. Sacred Heart Hospice staff was most helpful.
Please join us in celebrating Dot's life on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church. A mass will be held at 2:00 PM followed by a Memorial gathering in the church hall from 3:00 to 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Habitat for Humanity, Oregon Special Olympics, St. Jude's Church, or Sacred Heart Hospice would be great options for honoring her memory.
