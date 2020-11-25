1/1
Jeanette L. Baltrusch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette L. Baltrusch
September 30, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Jeanette L. Baltrusch of Eugene, OR, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Jeanette was born on September 30, 1937, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Elizabeth and Russell Ellison.
Jeanette became an LPN while attending Northern Montana Nursing School in Havre, Montana. While attending college she met her husband James LeRoy Baltrusch. They married in Conrad, Montana on November 4, 1956. James and Jeanette made their home in Havre, Montana. In 1970 they relocated the family to Eugene, OR.
Jeanette was a strong woman with a humble heart and a contagious laugh that we all loved. She truly lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for others. She loved spending time with friends and family, attending Oregon Duck sports games, as well as her grandchildren's sporting events. She had a love for quilting, puzzles, gospel concerts and travel. Her most recent trip was to Florence, Italy last summer with family for her grandson's wedding.
Jeanette lived her life by faith and was an active member at Eugene Faith Center. She was very giving to her friends, family and community, and had a kind heart that will be forever cherished.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband James Baltrusch (d.12/6/2005).
Jeanette is survived by her two brothers, Mike Ellison, Robbinsdale, MN; Jim Ellison, Andover, MN; her children, Kayleen Dueck Craigen (Chad), Vernon, BC; Darlene VanDeusen, Beaverton OR; Keith Baltrusch (Anna), Creswell OR; her grandchildren, Kevin Dueck (Alex), Amy Dewaele (Travis), Dawson James, D.J. VanDeusen (Katie), Bobby VanDeusen (Caitie) and Alyssa Baltrusch, as well as her four great grandsons.
A private service will be held on December 1st, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Wounded Warrior Project be made in her name.
PO Box 758516
Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Telephone: 877-832-6997
woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved