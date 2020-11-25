Jeanette L. Baltrusch
September 30, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Jeanette L. Baltrusch of Eugene, OR, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Jeanette was born on September 30, 1937, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Elizabeth and Russell Ellison.
Jeanette became an LPN while attending Northern Montana Nursing School in Havre, Montana. While attending college she met her husband James LeRoy Baltrusch. They married in Conrad, Montana on November 4, 1956. James and Jeanette made their home in Havre, Montana. In 1970 they relocated the family to Eugene, OR.
Jeanette was a strong woman with a humble heart and a contagious laugh that we all loved. She truly lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for others. She loved spending time with friends and family, attending Oregon Duck sports games, as well as her grandchildren's sporting events. She had a love for quilting, puzzles, gospel concerts and travel. Her most recent trip was to Florence, Italy last summer with family for her grandson's wedding.
Jeanette lived her life by faith and was an active member at Eugene Faith Center. She was very giving to her friends, family and community, and had a kind heart that will be forever cherished.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband James Baltrusch (d.12/6/2005).
Jeanette is survived by her two brothers, Mike Ellison, Robbinsdale, MN; Jim Ellison, Andover, MN; her children, Kayleen Dueck Craigen (Chad), Vernon, BC; Darlene VanDeusen, Beaverton OR; Keith Baltrusch (Anna), Creswell OR; her grandchildren, Kevin Dueck (Alex), Amy Dewaele (Travis), Dawson James, D.J. VanDeusen (Katie), Bobby VanDeusen (Caitie) and Alyssa Baltrusch, as well as her four great grandsons.
A private service will be held on December 1st, 2020 at Willamette National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
be made in her name.
PO Box 758516
Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Telephone: 877-832-6997 woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy