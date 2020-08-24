1/1
Marjorie Abajian
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Abajian
11/2/1928 - 8/20/2020
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Marjorie Tufts Abajian passed away at the age of 91. Marjorie was born on November 2, 1928 in Redondo Beach CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry George Abajian and her son Timothy Waybright. Marjorie is survived by her son's Harry and Ted.
As a child, Marjorie grew up in Southern California. She spent most of her free time enjoying the ocean and beaches. One of her favorite memories was going out, on the open ocean, on her dads commercial fishing boat.
Even as an adult, the ocean and sand were in our Mother's blood. She went on 22 cruises, and had many fond memories of those trips. As a family, we also spent many happy vacations, with her at the Oregon Coast.
We are eternally thankful for all that our Mother taught us and the love that she and our father bestowed upon us.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
