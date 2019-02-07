Obituary
Treva Adams

CAMDEN — Treva H. (Harding) Adams, 89, of Camden, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Hamilton, to the late Robert and Martha Harding.

Along with her parents, Treva was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Merle; sisters, Nita Koons and Fern Vest; and brothers, Robert, Bill, Frank, Dallas, and Ruford Harding.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam "Squeek" (Wendell) Barrett; grandchildren, Wendy (Dan) Woodard, Dale (Michelle) Adams, and Jamie Adams; great grandchildren, Maddie, Rian, Brenna, Jake, Korrie, Mason, Logan, and Morgan; nieces and nephews; and family and friends.

Treva was a long-time resident of Camden, and enjoyed crocheting and attending church.

Funeral services Friday, Feb. 8, at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden, with Pastor Debbie Richardson officiating. Burial at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
