Loveland resident, Jeanette Frasier, passed away peacefully Nov 24. She made an impact on everyone she knew and will be missed. Jeanette was one of 11 children born to Danish immigrants in Minden, Neb. She graduated from the University of Nebraska, taught home economics and married Bud Frasier in 1940. Bud and Jeanette moved to Loveland in 1948 so Bud could work at the Loveland Reporter-Herald. They raised two children, Bill and Jane, in Loveland and Fort Collins when, in 1962, Bud took a job with the Coloradoan newspaper. Jeanette was active in Eastern Star, receiving her 75 year pin in 2015. She was known in Fort Collins as the Bear Lady as she made and sold toy stuffed animals, especially Teddy bears, as well as school mascots. She created her many of the patterns herself. Her work is in the history collection of the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. In 1965 she organized a family reunion in Estes Park to celebrate Jeanette and Bud's silver wedding anniversary. There were 65 members of the Jorgensen family from all over the country in attendance. The reunion has continued every other year for over 50 years with Jeanette actively involved and family attending from all over the world. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, six sisters and three brothers. She is survived by one sister, Jane Wulf, of Houston, Texas; her son, Bill and wife Gail, of Loveland; her daughter, Jane, of Morrison; three grandchildren, Jill, Becky and husband George, and Tim and wife Brenna; and two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Quinn. Jeanette's memorial service will include just the immediate family.

