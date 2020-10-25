1/1
Keith Eggers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our loved husband, father and grandfather went home to Jesus October 19th 2020; at the age of 74. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Dawn; children; Heather and husband Alfonso; Brent and wife Amber; grandchildren; Jacob, Brock and Belen (aka Sis) as well as many family and friends. Keith was an avid outdoorsman and lifetime member of the NRA and many other hunting organizations Keith and Dawn started Eggers Electric in 1973 which is now managed by their two children A Celebration of Life in Loveland CO is pending. Please sign guestbook at; brockhausfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers we are asking friends and family to give to one of the following. The Cameron Peak Fire has affected our family and so many of our friends/neighbors and communities. We thank-you in advance. The Red Cross; https://www.red cross.org/local/colorado.html Cameron Peak Fire Response Team; www.NoCoVolunteers.org click on the Volunteers of America Camp Crew button to support our Front-Line Heros

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved