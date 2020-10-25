Keith Eggers

Our loved husband, father and grandfather went home to Jesus October 19th 2020; at the age of 74. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Dawn; children; Heather and husband Alfonso; Brent and wife Amber; grandchildren; Jacob, Brock and Belen (aka Sis) as well as many family and friends. Keith was an avid outdoorsman and lifetime member of the NRA and many other hunting organizations Keith and Dawn started Eggers Electric in 1973 which is now managed by their two children A Celebration of Life in Loveland CO is pending. Please sign guestbook at; brockhausfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers we are asking friends and family to give to one of the following. The Cameron Peak Fire has affected our family and so many of our friends/neighbors and communities. We thank-you in advance. The Red Cross; https://www.red cross.org/local/colorado.html Cameron Peak Fire Response Team; www.NoCoVolunteers.org click on the Volunteers of America Camp Crew button to support our Front-Line Heros

