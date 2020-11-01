On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Michael O'Keefe,devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and son, passed away at the age of 65 as the result of an accident at his home in Belize, Central America. Mike was born on November 12, 1954 on Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY to LT. Col. Bill and Kay O'Keefe. He spent his younger years at Griffiss and Sembach Air Force base in Germany where his father was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. Mike moved with his family to Beavercreek, OH in 1963. After graduating from Carroll High School in Dayton, OH, he attended classes at Wright State University in Dayton. He moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1973 where he was a part time student at CSU while working several different jobs. Mike met Bette Eischen in 1986 in Fort Collins and they were married in April 1988. They were avid "fisherman", enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, and all kinds of music. In January 1991 they were blessed with the arrival of triplet sons, Egan, Brendan, Gabriel (Gabe). Mike began a long career in real estate in 1992 with Bette joining him in 1996. In 1994 on a holiday trip to Hopkins, Belize they fell in love with the country and the carribean lifestyle. In 2001 they bought their own piece of paradise. In 2004 Mike, Bette, and their three sons spent 9 months immersed in learning the rich Belizean culture. They returned to Colorado and worked towards their retirement dream. Mike is predeceased by his father Bill and survived by his mother Kay, his wife Bette of Loveland and Belize, his brothers Keenan and Patrick, his sons Egan (Kristina), Brendan (Amy), and Gabe (Morgan), six grandchildren, Marlie, Avery, Gentry, Landon, Kasen, and Jack, His niece Kasey, and many muched loved relatives. Cremation has been performed and a beautiful celebration of his life was held at his belizean home on the shores of the Carribean Sea. A Loveland celebration of his life will be held on Saturday November 14 at 10 AM at Foundations church in Loveland, CO. To view the streaming service go to the Foundations website "livestream" link starting at 10 AM. In Lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to a charity of your choice
.