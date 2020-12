Vicki Nellerae Anderson of Loveland passed away at sunrise on Monday, November 30, 2020; age 63; loving wife of Dick for 41 years; mother of Mark, Kirk, & Alex; Grandmother of Andy, Otto, & Kaylor. She was raised in Lyndon, KS and lived for 30 years outside Loveland on the Buckhorn Creek. She graduated from Kansas State University, where she met her husband. Vicki was diagnosed with ocular melanoma and fought courageously for 2 years before she passed. Vicki will be forever remembered as a master seamstress, a lover of music, a wonderful mother, and a caring wife.

