Audrey Faye Metters



Abilene - Audrey Faye Metters passed away on Friday in Abilene, Texas. A visitation will be 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Minda Street Church of Christ, 701 Minda Street, Abilene Texas. Following visitation a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Minda Street Church of Christ. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene.



Life Reflections:



Audrey Faye began her life's journey on November 1, 1941 in the New Hope community of Kilgore, Texas to the loving parentage of Ethel Lee Bush Thurmond and Bro. Rabon Thurmond, Sr.



Audrey's elementary education took place in Forney, Texas. Her high school years were spent at Hallsville ISD in Hallsville, Texas and George Washington Carver High School in Ennis, Texas where she graduated in 1960. Audrey attended Southwestern Christian College completing her education at Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in education.



Sister Metters began her professional career in Crandall, Texas where she taught in Crandall ISD for several years. Upon locating to Houston, she began teaching in the Houston Independent School District. She retired from teaching after over 40 years of service in HISD. Instead of enjoying her retirement, she became a substitute teacher for several more years.



God blessed Audrey and her late husband Taft Metters with two wonderful children: April Metters of Houston, Texas and Thurmond Metters of Abilene, Texas.



Sister Metters followed Christ's teaching by uniting with the East Side Church of Christ in Ennis, Texas in her youth. When she became a resident of Houston, she united with the Highland Heights Church of Christ where she remained for over 20 years. Later she began worshiping at the Trinity Garden Church of Christ.



Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Rabin Thurmond, Jr. and Arthur Ray Thurmond; and two sisters: Milbry Carr and Albrey Thurmond.



Sister Audrey Metters loved her Lord, her family and friends. She leaves to cherish her precious loving memories: daughter, April Metters and son Thurmond Metters (Camile); brother, John O. Thurmond (Joan), Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren: Jacques, Kaniya, Mekiya, Micah, Keeland, Thurmond, Jr. and Lincoln; a host of nephews and nieces; and other relatives and friends.



Sister Audrey Metters or "Mama" Metters as she was lovingly called was a faithful servant who delighted in her Lord and served Him with her whole heart. She will be deeply missed but we take comfort in knowing that her absence from the body means that she is present with the Lord