Abilene - Larry Don Campbell, 75, of Haskell County passed away in Abilene on March 4, 2019.



He was born March 6, 1943 in Weinert, Texas to Charlie and Eureda Campbell. He was the grandson of William and Ida Campbell and Henry and Viola Thompson Dehart.



Larry graduated from Mattson High School in 1961. He was engaged in farming and ranching in Haskell and Callahan Counties and retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 23 years of service.



He was a member of the Weinert Church of Christ.



Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of North American Hunting Club. He was a former member of the Callahan County Sheriff's Posse.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Duward Campbell and Jerry Campbell of Haskell; and one sister-in-law, Linda Campbell.



He is survived by three sons, Shane Hatchett Campbell and wife Anne of San Antonio, Shawn Larry Campbell and wife Shelley of Victoria, and Shannon Lee Campbell of Baird. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Robert Hatchett Campbell and Hunter McLellan Campbell of San Antonio, McKinley Paige Campbell and Kort Charles Campbell of Victoria. Larry Campbell is survived by four sisters, Janis Klose and husband Loyd of Abilene, Brenda Sanders and husband Kenneth of Weinert, Debra Engle and husband Dave of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Reda Gay Thomas and husband Gary of Haskell. Surviving sisters in law include, Gwen Campbell Williams of Haskell and Myra Campbell of Abilene. Surviving Step sons include, Michael and Lynn Corley of Crane. Larry Campbell is also survived by a host of nieces; nephews; and cousins.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, at 2:00 PM at Brushy Creek Cowboy Church, Putnam Texas with Pastor Sam Stone officiating. Burial will be at Rainy Valley Ranch Family Cemetery, Hatchett Ranch, in Callahan County. Visitation is set for 1:00 PM at the church, preceding the service.



Larry will be at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South in Abilene until the service. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 6, 2019