Larry Gene Key
Larry Gene Key

Abilene - Larry Gene Key, 81, passed from this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX,.

Larry was born on November 23, 1938 in Hamilton, Texas to Thurburn and Elsie Key. Raised in Ft. Worth, Texas he attended Polytechnic High School where he excelled in baseball. After graduating he joined the Marine Corps where Larry traveled extensively. After his discharge Larry attended Texas Wesleyan University where he coached their first baseball team while getting his degree. Larry had various jobs before finally working for and retiring from Texas Rehabilitation Commission.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dale Key, brother-in-law Jerry Wood and beloved nephew Rodnet Key.

Lefty to cherish his memory are daughters Judyan and Dyana, sister Maurine, niece Debbie and family, nephew Russell and family, granddaughters Lauren and Ashley , and great- grandchildren Kali, Brayden and Hunter. Also his dog Jimmy.

The family would like to thank their Barnes & Williams family, the Oren McGrew family, Stephen Abbott, Liz Lehrman, and Renee Braye for all the love and support given during this difficult time. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
