Loy Mark McMillon
Abilene - Loy Mark McMillon passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2019, one day shy of his 52nd birthday.
Mark was born on November 3, 1967 to Donald and Jean McMillon in Abilene, TX. After graduating from Jim Ned High School in 1986 he attended Baylor University on a football scholarship. Mark loved playing football for the Bears. He earned his undergraduate degree in professional writing from Baylor in 1990. Mark then attended Thomas M. Cooley Law School and completed his law degree at Baylor Law School.
Mark began his professional career as an attorney in Dallas, TX working for several law firms. In 2012, he established The Law Offices of L. Mark McMillon, PLLC. He based his practice on Christian faith and values specializing in business, insurance, and family law.
While attending law school, Mark met and married Wendy Ann Fallon. He and Wendy had two children, MacKenzie Cait and Matthew Hunter. Mark was very proud of his children and loved spending time watching and participating in their activities. His love and compassion for others can be seen in the character of MacKenzie and Matthew.
Mark was a Christ follower and active in his church and community. He was a friendly, fun loving person with a larger than life personality. Mark was one of a kind, making everyone laugh with his unique and special sense of humor.
Mark is survived by his two children, his parents, one brother - Matt McMillon and wife Rebecca of Abilene, one sister - Marci Phillips and husband John of Dallas, five nieces and nephews, one great niece, and a special fiend - Dr. Heather Wright of Weatherford, TX.
A family visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00 pm Tuesday November 5th, 2019 at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home with Bill Hooten officiating.
In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the MacKenzie and Matthew McMillon College tuition fund held at First Financial Bank, 400 Pine street, Abilene Texas. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019