Michael Paul Woods
Michael Paul Woods

Fort Worth - Mike Woods passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020, due to long term health complications.

Mike was born in Abilene, but he had been a resident of the DFW area for the last 29 years.

He will be remembered for his smile and willingness to help people out and never being without his cowboy hat. He will be missed by many friends and especially by his loving daughter Alyssa.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Paul "Buddy" Woods and Patsy (Parker) Woods both originally from the Hamlin area. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Alyssa Al Sabi of Ft Worth, his sister Pam Prater and niece Alexandra of Ft Worth, brother David Woods of Wichita, KS, Uncle and Aunt Clarence and Nancy Parker and cousins Matthew and Andrew Parker all of DFW and cousin Lisa Metcalf of Abilene.

To honor Mikes wishes, no services or memorials will be held. Condolences may be sent to his daughter Alyssa in care of her mother Kimberli Mikkelson at 616 Crockett St. Rusk, Tx 75785




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
