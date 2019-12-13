|
Richard Aguirre
Weatherford - Richard Aguirre, 66, Son, Brother, Husband, Father and Grandfather. Richard Aguirre was born on April 11, 1953 to Vicente and Barbara Aguirre.
During his childhood he loved to play baseball just like his father whom he adored and idolized. He was athletic, intelligent and passionate about the world. During High School he became interested in politics and the role it plays in everyday life. He began to resist the structures of racism, elitism and bigotry. He led and participated in a famous high school walk out in 1969 in Abilene, Texas to protest Mexican American student rights. Richard was pure of heart, and his goodness radiated to all of those around him. He loved and protected his brothers and sisters, Angel, Maria Rosario, Barbara, Victoria, Mariscela and Ben. Whenever the family was in one place you could hear his deep voice over all of the others.
The deepest joy of his life were his children David, Sarah, Amy, Kristin, and DJ and his grandchildren, Joseph, Madeline, Michael, Raelyn, Kolton, Kelsi, Dakota, Allen and Elizabeth. They were truly the sparkle in his eye, and what powered his life. It meant the world to him to feed and nourish their mind, body and spirit. He taught all of us about love and caring for all of those in need. He represented honor and integrity in the purest sense. As Richard grew and matured into the man he was destined to be, he met his best friend and the love of his life Cyndi. They were the type of soul mates where everything just clicked and the world seemed to make sense. You could see their love on their wedding day and they were inseparable even during his final moments, and their love reaches even past his death. Richard was taken from us suddenly, and much too soon, but he wasn't afraid of anything, not even death . One of the strongest men to ever live, we celebrate his life, we celebrate his death and we mourn as a family. He taught us to not wait, to live now, to be our own hero. We love you, we honor you, and we will miss everything about you.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020, time and location TBD.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019