1/
Teresa Gracia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Gracia

Anson - Teresa Gracia, 80, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Abilene. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born March 2, 1940 in Cameron, Teresa was daughter of the late Naziro and Guadalupe (Carmona) Rodriguez. She was member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church.

Teresa was preceded in death by her daughter (Maria Isabell Gracia), her parents, five brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include one son, Matilde Gracia; six daughters, Maria Teresa Acosta, Evanjelina Martinez, Delores Gracia, Geneva Jimenez, Maria Camargo and Maggie Scott; one brother, Valetine Rodriguez; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved