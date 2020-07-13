Teresa Gracia



Anson - Teresa Gracia, 80, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Abilene. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.



Born March 2, 1940 in Cameron, Teresa was daughter of the late Naziro and Guadalupe (Carmona) Rodriguez. She was member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church.



Teresa was preceded in death by her daughter (Maria Isabell Gracia), her parents, five brothers and two sisters.



Survivors include one son, Matilde Gracia; six daughters, Maria Teresa Acosta, Evanjelina Martinez, Delores Gracia, Geneva Jimenez, Maria Camargo and Maggie Scott; one brother, Valetine Rodriguez; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.









