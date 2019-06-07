Catherine Orgill Swensen, 75, of Egin, passed away on the evening of June 3, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born March 13, 1944, in St. Anthony, Idaho. She grew up and attended school in Parker and St. Anthony at South Fremont High School. She continued her education at Ricks College and received her teaching certificate. On August 11, 1966, Catherine married her eternal companion, Wayne Swensen, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had four children: Ty, Tara, Timalee, and Tate. Catherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher. She loved being a teacher and taught hundreds of students at Roberts, Parker, and Fairview Elementary Schools.



Catherine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in faithfully in many callings, including a mission. She enjoyed playing the piano, teaching others, reading, working alongside her husband in their yard and gardens, and following her grandchildren's many activities.



Catherine is survived by her children: Ty and Telisa Swensen, Tara Swensen, Timalee and Darin Geisler, and Tate and Megan Swensen and her grandchildren, Morgan, Trevin and Hailey, Tierra, Ryker, Risalyn, Trey, Macee, Roman, and Malia.



She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Lowell and Nona Orgill; and her grandson, Tanner.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Egin Bench LDS Ward Building with Bishop Brett Johnson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 am both at the Egin Building. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.