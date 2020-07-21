On July 18th, 2020, Evonne Lent Rasmussen passed away peacefully at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.Evonne was 78 years old at the time of her passing.
On June 25th, 1942, Evonne was born to Lewis Emry Lent and Florence B. Briggs in Blackfoot, Idaho. As the youngest of two children, Evonne shared a close bond with her brother Kenneth Emry Lent.
Growing up on a farm in Newdale Idaho, Evonne quickly learned the value of hard work. This work ethic would become a blessing to her throughout her life. Her parents also instilled in her a deep love for animals and the outdoors.
Growing up, she enjoyed activities such as camping, hunting, and fishing. Frequently, she could be found working alongside her dad helping around the farm, driving combine tractors, or driving truck. She was a daddy's girl through and through. In her later years, after moving to Hibbard, Idaho, she found a lot of joy watching the many beautiful birds, deer, and moose that would visit the property surrounding their home.
Evonne's vibrant personality and passion for life, motivated her to develop many talents that included: downhill skiing, golf, and snowmobile racing. She won many club championships and had many trophies and medals to her credit. While Evonne was humble about her abilities, she clearly excelled in all her endeavors. Evonne lived life to the fullest looking at each day as a blessing.
Evonne met her sweetheart, Don Rasmussen, in the 7th grade. They dated later in high school and married on June 29th, 1959. Their marriage has continued for more than 60 years.
They started their family in Teton, Idaho, raising their three sons: Brett, Blake, and Jason. Evonne adored each of her three children and often spoke highly of their unique talents and accomplishments. Evonne enjoyed watching her boys grow and could be found working and playing alongside them.
Evonne was fully engaged in all the activities that they shared. Her mothering skills and influence soon reached beyond her own children as she developed deep personal relationships with her grandchildren and became a strong influence in their lives. She was a wonderful example to others as she was often found looking for ways to lift, serve, and brighten the lives of those around her.
Though the early loss of her son Jason weighed heavily upon her soul, she developed an unyielding faith in God and a deep conviction that they would one day be reunited. Don, Evonne, and their children were sealed together (for eternity) on September 6th, 2003, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. This was a very special occasion for Evonne.
Evonne is survived by her two sons Brett and Blake, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Evonne will be held on July 22nd at the LDS Henry's Fork Stake Center, located at 1508 W. 3000 N. Rexburg, Idaho 83440. The family will receive friends and family from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. for a viewing with the Memorial Service commencing at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited to family and close friends not exceeding 100 attendees.
Directly following the Memorial Service, an interment service will be held at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. The Memorial Service will also be streamed live due to Covid-19 circumstances by clicking on the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/rexburgidahohenrysforkstake
Viewers will need to have an account through the ChurchofJesusChrist.org
in order to view. Event Code 79617.
Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com