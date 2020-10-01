Our sweet mother and grandmother Fern Cherry Weimer 91, passed away Tuesday, the 29th of September, 2020, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.
She was born to John Henry Cherry and Mae Sedonia Stevenson on May 30, 1929, the sixth child of seven: Grace, Coy, Maxine, Ruth, Ray, and Valene. She grew up in Burton, just West of Rexburg, attended grade school there and graduated from Madison High School where she met her future husband William "Bill" Weimer.
They were married on November 15, 1949. Together they raised one daughter and four sons: Trudy, Terry, Daris, Shane, and Kim. Bill and Fern spent 63 years together when Bill passed away on August 1, 2012.
Fern was a hard worker and helped her husband on their farm until their boys were old enough to work. There were two things she refused to do though; milking cows and mowing lawns.
She was always there to help and support when harvesting came; especially with the potatoes. Many Rexburg teenagers were hired to pick potatoes on their farm. Some still remember her as their kind field supervisor bringing them potato sacks to fill and a drink of water.
Fern was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was gentle, kind, and loving to everyone. She was an immaculate housekeeper and wonderful cook. She was always dressed fashionably with her hair neat and stylish.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She is survived by her children: Daris (Lorraine) Weimer, Shane Weimer, and Kim (Jodi) Weimer all of Rexburg; 12 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her daughter Trudy (Brian) Niederer; and son Terry Weimer; her parents; all her siblings, and a great- grandson, Tate Malstrom.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Sugar City Cemetery. The family will meet at the funeral home prior to services.
The family thanks the staff at Homestead Assisted Living and Home Health and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Fern the last years and days of her life.