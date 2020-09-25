Gene Peterson passed away, in his home, Monday, September 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene Peterson was born to Rowland Blaine Peterson & Geneva Goulding Peterson, December 28, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm 5 miles East of Drummond, Idaho, along Conant Creek.
His first schooling was done in the France School (about 1 1/4 mile from his home) which consisted of eight grades. It was a one room building made of logs on the edge of a grove of Quaking Aspen and he walked or skied to school. This closer school eliminated the ride of 5 miles or more in a bob sleigh with a team of horses to Drummond.
He attended St. Anthony High School after finishing the eighth grade. Then in the fall of 1944, he joined the Navy and served as a radioman, after going through 20 weeks of radio school. He served for about 1 ½ years in San Diego, California and the war ended before he had to do any overseas work. After the war he returned home to the Salem area but in later years wished he had stayed in the Navy because he would already been retired before he met Lynette and he said it was the best job he ever had! At home, his parents had sold the place in Drummond and bought one in Salem, Idaho.
He graduated from the Adcox Diesel school in Portland, Oregon, then returned to the farm and helped make the land better by leveling and removing the growing rocks! In the winter he worked at different jobs and finished his high school with a correspondence course. He tried working in a mechanic shop but soon found that his headaches became too severe because of the smoke from the forge heating up the iron in the blacksmith shop in the back.
Since the farm needed leveling, he eventually bought a paddle scraper. After leveling the home place, he did some custom land leveling for a few years to pay for it but never was one to charge very much for that service.
In 1965, he and his brother Nyal bought a dry farm and cattle operation East of Rexburg bench between White Owl Butte and Canyon Creek. We called it the banana belt because there was frequently snow there until June and more again at the end of September or the first of October.
On January 27, 1972, he married Lynette Bateman in the Idaho Falls Temple and they spent their life in the Salem, Idaho area farming and raising their family of 5 children. He had a talent for building machinery and his kids always said that dad could fix anything. He designed and built equipment needed to make the farm run better. He kept his mind going at nights to solve his farm problems. He would go to bed not knowing how to fix something and by morning have it solved - at least the thought part and then began the time consuming work of putting it together.
Gene was known for his honesty and integrity. If he said you could buy something and then the price went up, he still sold it for what he said he would. If he said he would do something, he did it. He never depended on other people to help him out of a mess but during some disasters there were good people who showed up to serve.
He worked hard his whole life and literally wore his body out with his hard labor. He was in that generation that Tom Brokaw wrote of in his book called, "The Greatest Generation". He was not afraid of hard work nor did he make excuses. He would have done well in the difficult pioneer days but he was actually a pioneer in what he did do. With all the work that needed done, his children were taught what work was and how to do it.
He had a great ability with math and could solve those problems in his head. He even began writing some poems about farm situations, such as: Hydraulic Oil, The Red Bull, and the Spur. He probably had many more in his head that he never wrote down.
He is survived by his wife, Lynette Bateman Peterson; his siblings, Willa Bagley and Nyal Peterson of Salem, Idaho; his children, Gina Lyn (Eric) Romrell of St. Anthony, Matthew (Molly) Peterson of Salem, Idaho, Andy (Cindy) Peterson of Meridian, Idaho, Daniel Peterson of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kristen Peterson of Rexburg, Idaho.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, September24, 2020 from 6:30 t0 8:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home and Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at Henry's Fork Stake Center. A funeral service will follow Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 at Henry's Fork Stake Center. Interment will be located in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.flammfh.com