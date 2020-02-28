|
David R. Grundy
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, we lost a great man; a husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend. David R. Grundy passed suddenly and unexpectedly at home with his wife, Ruthann, by his side. He was 70.
Born on October 5, 1949 to William and Mary Lou Grundy, David grew up in Reno and attended local schools. After graduating from Reno High School in 1967, and before graduating with his bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada in 1971, David married his best friend, Ruthann Felten in 1970.
After serving in the United States Navy (Reserve), including two years in the South China Sea, he attended law school at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1977. He was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada that same year and the California State Bar in 1978.
Upon graduating from Law School David, Ruthann and their infant daughter Jennifer returned to Reno where he began a long and fulfilling law career. He was a partner at Lemons, Grundy & Eisenberg until he retired in 2015 at which time he and Ruthann celebrated with a month-long trip to the French Countryside.
David was a member of the Nevada State Bar and The American College of Trial Lawyers. He was admitted to the bar of the Supreme Court of the United States in 1984. He served on numerous Boards over the years, most recently the Attorneys Liability Protection Society (ALPS) and Old Greenwood Estates. He also was passionate about working with the Nevada State High School Mock Trial to educate and encourage future lawyers of America. Dave was generous with his time and talents.
To Dave, his family was always his focus and comfort. He spent countless hours watching and enjoying his grandchildren play their numerous sports, rarely missing a game. He also supported the Wolf Pack football and basketball teams and followed the basketball team twice on their NCAA runs. He loved to read and met regularly with his book club of almost twenty years. He was a lover of fine food and wine; always seeking the next best recipe for a dinner party or holiday feast with family and friends. Most recently he enjoyed his retirement on the golf course with his twice weekly rounds. Dave was proud that his game was coming along "nicely."
David was preceded in death by his father, William and his mother, Mary Lou and Bill's second wife Marian, who completed their family after Mary Lou's death. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Ruthann, his daughter Jennifer Folgner and her husband Kurt, and their three children, Cade, Jake and Sadie. He is also survived by his siblings, Dennis Grundy (Sharon), Doug Grundy (Jackie), Dianne Brumley (Patrick), Lorin Foster (Beth), Melanie Foster (Larry) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join the family in a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m at The Grove, 95 Foothill Road, Reno, NV 89511. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UNR Foundation/Pack Excellence Fund #700053, Mailstop 0162, Reno, NV 89557 or online at www.unr.edu/giving.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020