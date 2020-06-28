Elsie Lorraine TietjenReno - August 6, 1933 - June 19, 2020Elsie Lorraine (Giovacchini) Tietjen passed away peacefully in her home on June 19, 2020 at the age of 86.Elsie was born in Smith Valley, NV on August 6, 1933, the 8th child in a family of 17, to Ernest and Irma Giovacchini. Elsie and her siblings grew up on the family farm where she learned the value of hard work at a young age. She graduated from Smith Valley High School, class of 1951, and Reno Business College in 1952. Shortly after, in April 1954, she married her husband of 55 years, Al Tietjen. Elsie worked at Sierra Pacific Power Company for 33 years, advancing to Customer Service Supervisor before retiring in 1988.Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Al Tietjen (2009), her parents Ernest and Irma, 7 brothers, and 6 sisters. Elsie is survived by her son John (Cindy); granddaughters Michaela and Amanda; great-grandson Ryan all of Reno, NV; brother Lloyd (Ellen) Giovacchini of Smith Valley, NV; brother Dave (Patti) Giovacchini of Boise, ID; sister Irma Crookshanks of Carson City, NV., and many nieces and nephews.We would like to thank Hugo Tholen, who loved her for the past 9 years. We would also like to thank all the wonderful caregivers whose care allowed Elsie to stay comfortably in her home during the last few years of her life.A celebration of life will take place at a later date in the greater Reno area.