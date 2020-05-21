Resources
Frank Clifford Ross

Frank Clifford Ross Obituary
Frank Clifford Ross

Gardnerville - Frank Clifford Ross of Gardnerville NV, passed away on April 17, 2020 from heart disease. He was 87. He was born to Frank W. Ross and Mary Louise Clifford Ross in Tonopah NV on November 12, 1932.

He moved to Reno in 1944, then to Sparks in 1958 and finally to Gardnerville in 2003. He attended Billinghurst Junior High School and was a graduate of Reno High School in 1950. He was a third generation Nevadan.

Frank was retired from the United States Air Force Reserve after 30 years of combined service in the Air Force, the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve.

Frank was married to Mary Lou Marconi Ross for 49 years before her death in 2001.

He is survived by his two children, John J Ross(Carla) of Fernley and Debra K Ross(Misty) of Gardnerville and 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

At his request there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 21 to May 23, 2020
