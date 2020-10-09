Henry Lee Skaggs



Reno - Henry Lee Skaggs of Reno, Nevada passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after reaching the age of 88 years old. He died peacefully in his home with his wife, Ruby, his children, and many of his grandchildren and great grandchildren by his side.



He was born on July 30, 1932 in Kiowa, Oklahoma and as a very young child traveled with his family to California growing up in the Bakersfield area.



Henry joined the United States Air Force and was a Korean War and Vietnam veteran who served his country



with honor for 20 years.



He is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Birdie Skaggs, brother, JD Skaggs and sisters, Faye Davis, Kathryn Joy Leicht, Betty Whittington and Ruth Timberlake.



Henry is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Skaggs; his brother John Skaggs and his sister Patricia Summers, his children, Deborah Joy, Katherine Williams and Barbara Allen, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm in Reno, NV but due to the limited number of people allowed in the church (COVID rules), the service will be broadcast on the Church at Reno's YouTube channel Empowering Preaching Ministries.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kindred Hospice of Reno.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store