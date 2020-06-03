Juanita "Tiny" Younghans Crawford



Sparks - Juanita "Tiny" Younghans Crawford passed away Sunday May 31 at her home in Sparks.



She was 96 years old. A life long resident of Reno, Juanita was born in 1924 at home to Vernon Younghans and Mrytle Davis. In 1943, during World War II, Juanita graduated from Reno High School and worked at Bell Telephone Company. Later in 1944 she married her high school sweetheart Herman Ubbins and the newlyweds traveled together in their small travel trailer to various Marine military bases around the country where Herman was stationed. In 1950 tragedy struck and Juanitas' beloved Herman was killed during an inflight training mission in San Diego, California. Juanita returned home to Reno and in 1953 she met and married Edmond Brian Crawford. Tiny took up the role of housewife and mother. The couple lived in Reno where they raised their two sons. Tiny volunteered her time at a Church Thrift Store and Washoe Medical Center in Reno. Always with a dog or two at her side Tiny was ready to help a family member or a friend in need. Tiny will be greatly missed.



Proceeding her in death; parents Vernon Younghans and Mrytle Davis Younghans, sisters; Lois Younghans Wolcott, and Nola Younghans Barbarigos.



Surviving family and extended family members; Vernon (Barbara) Crawford, Edmond (Cheryl) Crawford, George (Jeanette) Barbarigos



Grandchildren; Heather (Chris) Ferre, Travis Crawford, Chrissy (John) Scionti, Erika (Matt) Bally, Aaron (Sarah) Friberg



Greatgrandchildren; Hunter Ferre, Giovani Scionti, Leelah, Michael, Onyah and DJ Friberg



The family members would like to extend our special thanks to Brookdale/Sparks, Vista and Infinity Hospice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store