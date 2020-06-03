Juanita Younghans "Tiny" Crawford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Tiny" Younghans Crawford

Sparks - Juanita "Tiny" Younghans Crawford passed away Sunday May 31 at her home in Sparks.

She was 96 years old. A life long resident of Reno, Juanita was born in 1924 at home to Vernon Younghans and Mrytle Davis. In 1943, during World War II, Juanita graduated from Reno High School and worked at Bell Telephone Company. Later in 1944 she married her high school sweetheart Herman Ubbins and the newlyweds traveled together in their small travel trailer to various Marine military bases around the country where Herman was stationed. In 1950 tragedy struck and Juanitas' beloved Herman was killed during an inflight training mission in San Diego, California. Juanita returned home to Reno and in 1953 she met and married Edmond Brian Crawford. Tiny took up the role of housewife and mother. The couple lived in Reno where they raised their two sons. Tiny volunteered her time at a Church Thrift Store and Washoe Medical Center in Reno. Always with a dog or two at her side Tiny was ready to help a family member or a friend in need. Tiny will be greatly missed.

Proceeding her in death; parents Vernon Younghans and Mrytle Davis Younghans, sisters; Lois Younghans Wolcott, and Nola Younghans Barbarigos.

Surviving family and extended family members; Vernon (Barbara) Crawford, Edmond (Cheryl) Crawford, George (Jeanette) Barbarigos

Grandchildren; Heather (Chris) Ferre, Travis Crawford, Chrissy (John) Scionti, Erika (Matt) Bally, Aaron (Sarah) Friberg

Greatgrandchildren; Hunter Ferre, Giovani Scionti, Leelah, Michael, Onyah and DJ Friberg

The family members would like to extend our special thanks to Brookdale/Sparks, Vista and Infinity Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved