Robert Michael Hrenko



Reno - Aged 73, husband of the late Lucille Virginia Hrenko, died suddenly in his home on May 15, 2020 in Reno, NV.



Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John H. Hrenko and Anna (Katinsky) Hrenko of Wilkins, PA.



Robert had a long career as a salesman, and was retired from Just Refiners, Reno, NV where he worked for many years. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests: cooking, playing piano and singing, writing songs, golfing, flying model airplanes, and riding his electric bike. He was also an avid follower of UFO/alien stories.



Robert is survived by his step-daughters, Lisa South and Cristen Benetti, and their husbands, Todd South and Louis Benetti, his grandchildren, Taylor and Anthony Benetti (of Reno, NV) and his brothers, Richard Hrenko (of NV), Raymond Hrenko (of AZ), and sister Marlene Porado (of PA).



Robert always had a joke to share or a story to tell. He will be remembered by friends and family as a truly unique man with a generous heart. We love you, Robert.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store