Edwina Jane Davis, 77, formally of Narragansett, died peacefully on May 10, 2019 at the Hopkins Manor in North Providence after her long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Providence September 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Theodore S. Davis and Dorothy J. (Roche) Davis.

Edwina worked for the town of Narragansett as a teaching assistant in the Narragansett Elementary School for many years. She also worked for the town of South Kingstown as a teacher assistant in the Special Education Department.

Edwina lived most of her life in Narragansett. She was a great lover of animals especially her dog Maggie. Edwina spent many hours gardening, and bird watching, but most of all loved Narragansett Town Beach, the Towers, and the seawall.

Edwina is predeceased by her daughter, Laurie A. Griffith. She was also the sister of the late Peter G. Davis, Theodore "Ted" Davis and Cathleen MacLaughlin.

She is survived by her two brothers Geoffrey R. Davis and his wife Karyn, of Florida and Edwin "Mark" Davis and his wife Leslie of Narragansett. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to Marilyn Davis who was the overseer of Edwina's care.

Funeral arrangements are private. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 22 to May 29, 2019