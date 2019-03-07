Jack E. Gould, 58, of Saunderstown, passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Brown) Gould.

Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of Norman L. Gould, II of Exeter and the late Catherine J. (Cook) Gould.

Jack was a self-employed shell fisherman for many years and was an arborist for Davey Tree Company. He was an accomplished guitarist and singer. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening. He was an avid Boston sports team fan.

In addition to his wife and father, he leaves four children, Joseph Gould, Jamie Toth-Jamieson, Jacob Northup and Hannah Gould; three brothers, Norman Gould, III, James Gould and Scott Gould; and six grandchildren, Kadence, Declan, Tierney, Fiona, Isla and Noah.

Visiting Hours were held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a college fund for his six grandchildren will be appreciated. Checks can be made out to Christine Gould.