1/1
Laurie Russo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Russo was born and raised in Rhode Island, graduating from Johnson and Wales with a culinary arts degree. She utilized her degree in restaurants and in catering, but her love for food and people took her into directorship of dietary services at several nursing facilities. She excelled at patient dietary care and helped open two facilities in South Carolina when she and her fiancé Steve Travisono moved there several years ago. She also fed her friends and family very well.

Laurie developed an early love of the ocean and that love continued throughout her life. She owned a sail boat called Ruby and motored often with the love of her life, Steve.

Laurie and Steve moved to South Carolina for warmer winter weather and she quickly became an excellent gardener, continuing to enjoy cuisine development along with beach and boating activities.

Laurie passed away at home with Steve by her side. Laurie was 52.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved