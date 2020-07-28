Laurie Russo was born and raised in Rhode Island, graduating from Johnson and Wales with a culinary arts degree. She utilized her degree in restaurants and in catering, but her love for food and people took her into directorship of dietary services at several nursing facilities. She excelled at patient dietary care and helped open two facilities in South Carolina when she and her fiancé Steve Travisono moved there several years ago. She also fed her friends and family very well.



Laurie developed an early love of the ocean and that love continued throughout her life. She owned a sail boat called Ruby and motored often with the love of her life, Steve.



Laurie and Steve moved to South Carolina for warmer winter weather and she quickly became an excellent gardener, continuing to enjoy cuisine development along with beach and boating activities.



Laurie passed away at home with Steve by her side. Laurie was 52.

