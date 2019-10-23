|
|
Roger P. Wood, 72, died suddenly at Rhode Island Hospital on Sept. 14, 2019. Roger was a longtime resident of Breakwater Village. He was born in Woonsocket, R.I. on Jan. 23, 1947. At the age of five he moved to Fairfield, CT.
He graduated from Andrew Ward High School in 1966. Roger worked at a variety of jobs until 1972, when he began working as a carpenter for Robert Dickenson in Newtown, CT and the surrounding areas. In 1975, he moved to the family summer cottage in Point Judith, where he had always felt most at home. Roger worked for Berman Construction for many years. While employed with Berman Construction, he would happily tell his family about his projects, including his work on banks, hospitals and many of the buildings at Brown University. He was particularly proud of overcoming the challenges of working on the Miramar Mansion in Newport. Both before and after his retirement, Roger was always happy to lend a hand to anyone in his growing community.
Roger is survived by his sister, Judith Randlett of Sandy Hook, CT, his niece, Teal McCann and her husband Brian, and their children, Chelsey, Alexander, Bailey and Dylan of New Fairfield, CT; his nephews, Burton (Chip) and Kelly Clark and their daughters, Hayley and Kendal of Tolland, CT, Christopher Clark of Brookfield, CT, and Douglas and Sarah Randlett and their daughter Cassidy of Southbury, CT.
In remembrance of Roger, contributions can be made to Prostrate Cancer Research, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA, 90401, www.PCF.org. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019