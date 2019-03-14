Donald W. Comino, 86, of 3571 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg died Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at the home of his daughter in Hollidaysburg following a brief illness.

Donald was born on Aug. 20, 1932, in Johnsonburg, son of Willard E. and Theresa Heigel Comino. He married Joyce E. Gorton on June 1, 1957, in St. Benedict Church, Daguscahonda, and she survives.

He resided in Johnsonburg all his life and attended Johnsonburg High School. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Church, American Legion and he had been a member of the Rolfe Sportsmen's Club and the Bells of St. Marys Square Dance Club. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and AMVETS in Eustis, FL. He very much enjoyed his time in Florida, eating out and especially spending time with his family.

Donald was a Korean Era Army Vet, serving as an SP2 with the 503rd ENG Co in Kornwesthiem, Germany

He retired from Willamette Industries, Johnsonburg Mill in 1991, after 35 years of service.

In addition to his wife at home, he is survived by four children: Cindy, Mrs. Larry Kanski of Hollidaysburg; Tom Comino of New Kensington; Lori, Mrs. Rich Merryman of Mentor, Ohio; and Tim Comino and his wife, Tammy, of Wexford. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Chris Kanski and his wife, Rachel; Greg Kanski and his wife, Bekah; Bethany Kanski; Angel, Mrs. David Scarpone; Tyler Merryman and his wife, Kacey; Brandon Merryman; Kelsey Merryman; and Slavik and Marina Comino; by two great-grandchildren, Simon and Sam Kanski; and by his sister, Helen Mellander Manning and her husband, Rick Manning, of Harrisburg, North Carolina.

He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Marion Gorton.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald W. Comino will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, pastor officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys. Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Pavillion, Suite 1B, 5150 Center Ave.,

Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.