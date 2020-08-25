Anthony "Tony" Bryant Hill, 43, of Rockwood, passed suddenly Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
Tony was born, raised and lived in Rockwood. Tony is survived by his son, Jacob Hill of Denver, Col.; mother, Elaine "Karen" Hill; brother, Keith Hill of Phoenix, Ariz.; and brother, Jerry Hill of Martinez, Ga.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Archie Hill of Knoxville. A memorial service for Tony will be held as soon as safely possible. An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.