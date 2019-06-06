Braylee Hope Brown, 6, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 3, 2019, at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville.

She was born Nov. 18, 2012. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charley "Sub"Boles, Carl and Carolyn Sue Blake, Max Reed and Clarence and Louise Headrick.

She is survived by parents, Tyler and Erica Brown, Harriman; sister, Akiyah Headrick, Harriman; brother, Carter Brown, Harriman; grandparents, Kathy Payne (Wendall), Rockwood, Mike Brown (Pam), Knoxville, and Bobby Joe and Sonja Headrick, Rockwood; great-grandparents, Elsie Boles, Rockwood; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood.