James "Jim" Sumner, 65, with a big heart to match his gentle giant stature, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Jim was born in Knoxville and graduated from West High School and the University of Tennessee, where he played trumpet in the Pride of the Southland Band. He was a registered professional engineer who received his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He completed graduate work in both mechanical engineering and engineering management.

Mr. Sumner served as a program manager for the University of Tennessee Institute for Nuclear Security at the Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he served as a program director and division director. He was very proud of his work supporting nonproliferation missions as well as managing efforts to secure at-risk nuclear materials and equipment. He previously served as the deputy program manager for Oak Ridge support for the Highly Enriched Uranium Transparency Program, monitoring the down-blending of weapons-grade uranium from dismantled Russian nuclear weapons. He received a patent for novel instrumentation.

Jim was on the board of directors for Michael Dunn Center, was past president of the Kingston Rotary and was a volunteer tax preparer for the Roane County United Way. He was also a graduate of the Leadership Roane program. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis Sumner.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Helfenberger Sumner; brother-in-law, David Helfenberger (Shelly) of Morristown; sister-in-law, Diane Helfenberger Clark (Randy). He is also survived by special cousin, Tom Woosley (Jane) of Birmingham, Ala. as well as dear cousins in the Chattanooga area, Tom (Bonnie) Cope, Patsy (Jack) Herring and Susan (Mike) Ledbetter.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21. Funeral services followed at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with Pastor Gary Alley and Bill Strunk officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations to any of the following non-profit organizations: Cancer Support Community East Tennessee, 2230 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919; Friends of the Smokies, P.O Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764-7660; The Gary Sinese Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365; The Michael Dunn Center Foundation, 629 Gallaher Rd., Kingston, TN 37763; Roane Imagination Library, P.O. Box 128, Kingston, TN 37763; Thompson Cancer Survival Center, 1901 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

