William Thomas "Tommy" Boyd, 63, passed away at home Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Rockwood.

He was a loving husband, father, and papa. He was a retired plumber and heat and air installer. He enjoyed woodworking. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jess and Cecil Gamble; mother, Jessie Mae Freels; stepfather, Vaden Freels; father, Bill Boyd; sister, Amelia Brooks; brothers, Guy Freels and Randy Freels; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Clark; father-in-law, Andy Clark; and sister-in-law, Frances Spray.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Melva Boyd of Rockwood; son, Jasper Boyd (Katey) of Laramie, Wyo.; daughter, Miranda Boyd of Rockwood; daughter of the heart, Shannon Russell of Harriman; grandchildren, Clayton and Paige Bright of Rockwood and Micah Boyd of Laramie, Wyo.; uncle, Jay Gamble; sisters, Bliss Gonzales, Lou Brummitt and Lynn; brothers, Billy Boyd and Eugenia, Clay Freels (Mary), Mike Freels, Craig Freels (Robin) and James Freels (Karen); sisters-in-law, Dana Seiber and Judith Clark; brother-in-law, Richard Clark; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; special friends, Donnie Rackard, Glenn Armes, Don Johnson, David Ledford, Ernie Bright, Rick Stegall and Steve Young; and all of his grown-up little leaguers.

Psalm 23 John 3:16

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



