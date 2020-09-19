Torok Jr.



John N.



July 4, 1931 - August 20, 2020



John N. Torok Jr. of Hardy, Va. passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church and one of the original members of the SML Chapter Antique and Classic Boat Society.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Katharina Torok. He is survived by two sons, Josef (Marie) Unterholzner of Hollywood, S.C. and Thomas Unterholzner of Freemansburg, Pa.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 a.m.



