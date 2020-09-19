1/
John N. Torok Jr.
1931 - 2020
Torok Jr.

John N.

July 4, 1931 - August 20, 2020

John N. Torok Jr. of Hardy, Va. passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church and one of the original members of the SML Chapter Antique and Classic Boat Society.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katharina Torok. He is survived by two sons, Josef (Marie) Unterholzner of Hollywood, S.C. and Thomas Unterholzner of Freemansburg, Pa.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Published in Roanoke Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
