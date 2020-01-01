CHARLES RAY BRISSON

WALLACE — Charles Ray Brisson, 69, of Wallace, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019.

He was a former Lumberton police officer as well as a deputy of the Robeson County County Sheriff's Office.

He's preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.

He is survived by daughter, Becky Chrepta (Jim), and two granddaughters, Kimberly and Victoria, all of Newport News, Virginia; two stepgranddaughters, Gabrielle, and Michelle of Wallace; a brother, Dennis (Judy) of Clarkton; and sisters, Monnie (Larry) Holbrook, and Doris Zimmerman, both of Lumberton.

He was always smiling, loved by all, and "Unc" to many nieces and nephews.

He will be buried in Garden of Faith, in Lumberton on Thursday at approximately 2 p.m. The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. an hour prior to service.

Ouinn-McGowen Funeral Home, Wallace.