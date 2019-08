DORIS HUNT IVEY

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Doris Hunt Ivey, 72, of 2458 E. White Pond Road, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, at her home.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Fair Point Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Cummings, Rev. Davie Oxendine and Rev. Sam Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.