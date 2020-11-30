JERRY DIAL

MAXTON — Jerry Dial, 65, of Maxton, passed to his Heavenly home on Nov. 27, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Calvary's Way Baptist Church in Pembroke. A time of viewing will be prior to services, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in White Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

COVID-19 restrictions require facial mask, social distancing and limited attendance for all services.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.