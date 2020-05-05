WILLIAM "SONNY BOY" CALVIN HARDINLUMBERTON — Mr. William "Sonny Boy" Calvin Hardin, 76, of Lumberton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Robeson County on Aug. 26, 1943, to the late Woodrow Wilson Hardin and the late Virginia Hardin Branch. He owned and operated Hardin Masonry until his retirement. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Lucille Stoker and Virginia Rose Harrington; and a son-in-law, J.T. Byrd. Surviving are his three sons, Stephen Hardin and wife, Karla, of Angier, William Hardin and wife, Natalee, of Kernersville, and Isiaih Hardin of Lumberton; his daughter, Joy Lynn Byrd and fiancé, Kenny Tyner, of Lumberton; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery with Pastor Jeral Brewer and Pastor Jeral Smith officiating. The family will be visiting at Mr. Hardin's home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his close friend, John Locklear, and his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ who have stood by his side for many years with love and support. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.