William Calvin "Sonny Boy" Hardin
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM "SONNY BOY" CALVIN HARDINLUMBERTON — Mr. William "Sonny Boy" Calvin Hardin, 76, of Lumberton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Robeson County on Aug. 26, 1943, to the late Woodrow Wilson Hardin and the late Virginia Hardin Branch. He owned and operated Hardin Masonry until his retirement. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Lucille Stoker and Virginia Rose Harrington; and a son-in-law, J.T. Byrd. Surviving are his three sons, Stephen Hardin and wife, Karla, of Angier, William Hardin and wife, Natalee, of Kernersville, and Isiaih Hardin of Lumberton; his daughter, Joy Lynn Byrd and fiancé, Kenny Tyner, of Lumberton; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery with Pastor Jeral Brewer and Pastor Jeral Smith officiating. The family will be visiting at Mr. Hardin's home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his close friend, John Locklear, and his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ who have stood by his side for many years with love and support. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 5, 2020
Steve and family, I was sorry to hear about the passing of your father. May God bless and your family during this time. Walter
walter martin
Coworker
May 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 4, 2020
Will always miss our talks. Love you dad. Your son Steve
Will miss our talk about baseball and about your grandkids, Katie and Graham. Love you dad, Steve
Steve Hardin
Son
May 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rickey and Elaine Stoker
Friend
May 4, 2020
Prayers go out to the family.Sorry for your loss
Patsy Musselwhite
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
Sorry to hear of Sonny Boys passing ...James Daniels
James Daniels
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
I just want the family of Mr. William Hardin to know that your entire family have my deepest sympathy. Lee Bullock, friend and Co-worker of Stephen Hardin.
Lee Bullock
Friend
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Sonny Boy as I knew him has passed. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Sharon Hardin Smith
Family
May 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
garett davin
Friend
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy is extended out to the family of Mr. William Hardin during this unfortunate time.
May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and help ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved