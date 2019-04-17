Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Daniel Hinson. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - Charles Daniel Hinson, age 86, passed away Monday, April15, 2019.



He leaves a lifetime of treasured memories for his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Patsy Hinson;



daughter, Whitney Hinson, both of Rocky Mount; brother, Johnny M. Hinson (Frances) of Kinston; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many family friends.



Charles was a longtime and dedicated member of Englewood Presbyterian Church where he had served as Elder and enjoyed being a part of the Men's Core Bible Study. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the



Charles' life will be remembered with a service at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18 at Englewood Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. Friends are invited to visit the family 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday evening, at the church, and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Englewood Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804



Online condolences may be sent to



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019

