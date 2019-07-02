Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Rackley Webb. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Rackley Webb



ROCKY MOUNT - Minnie Rackley Webb, age 97, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on June 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Rackley and Jeannie Evans Rackley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Joseph Webb; son, Charles "Bo" Webb; brother, James Rackley; and sisters, Agnes Floyd and Mary Etta Cooper.



Minnie retired from Barcalounger after 35 years of service. She enjoyed working with her husband in the antique shop that they owned for many years. She was also an avid doll collector. Minnie was a lifelong member of Oak View Baptist Church where she graciously served in many functions including the President of the WMU (Women's Missionary Union) Sun Beamers, and Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed the beauty in caring for her garden, the same care she gave to her family through the years. Minnie was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, her church family, and her many friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Minnie leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Leon Webb of Rocky Mount, Tim Webb of Rocky Mount; daughter, Pamela Webb Sykes and husband, Ronald, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cindy Joyner and husband, Larry, Chuck Webb and wife, Evelyn, Milton Sykes, David Sykes and wife, Nicole, Paul Webb, Sarah Pullin and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Brittan Joyner, Dawson Joyner, Christopher Joyner, Krystie Webb, Michael Sykes, Christian Sykes, Ashton Sykes, Braxton Sykes, Brantley Pullin; great-great-grandson, Tristan Sykes; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at Minnie's home.



The family wishes to thank her caregivers Peggy Aycock and Minnie Dantzler.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Oak View Baptist Church Building Fund, 2412 Arlington Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

